Top 5 most-read stories last week: Moose calves found dead, Summit Middle teacher pleads guilty and town discussions

Almost all of the musical acts have been slotted for Dillon Amphitheater’s summer season, according to the town’s announcement on Wednesday, April 20. Like previous seasons, it will be a mix of free and paid concerts, and shows will run from June 11 through Sept. 15.

Some of the paid performers and concerts include Umphrey’s McGee; Dirty Heads with Soja, Tribal Seeds & Artikal Sound System; and The String Cheese Incident.

Some of the free performers and events are The Long Run; Bonfire Dub; Brass Attack; March Fourth; Beth Steele Community Concert; The Nacho Men; Air Force Band’s Falconaires Jazz Band; and the Colorado Symphony.

Two moose calves were found dead in Silverthorne last month, and a toxicologist says they were poisoned by yew trees.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that necropsy results showed that the two calves consumed parts of a yew plant before dying in a yard in the Eagle’s Nest neighborhood in Silverthorne. Yew plants are highly poisonous to humans, wildlife, horses, cattle, sheep, goats and dogs because of the alkaloid taxine.

Jake Kay, wildlife district manager for Parks and Wildlife, was called to Silverthorne about the calves, and he said initially, he was not entirely sure how the calves had died. They were thin, but that is common for wildlife toward the end of winter.

Former Summit Middle School Teacher Mark Koob pleaded guilty, Monday, to a misdemeanor charge of second degree forgery after he admitted to submitting falsified teaching certificates to the Summit School District in August.

A felony theft charge originally filed against Koob, which was in connection to the alleged $5,377 in additional pay he received from the district, was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Koob was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and will be on supervised probation for one year as part of a deferred judgment.

Silverthorne town leaders are working to find solutions as Summit County residents experience ongoing issues with the Silverthorne and Dillon post offices.

For years, locals have struggled to get reliable mail service from U.S. Postal Service locations, but the issues seem to have gotten worse in recent months, said Silverthorne Town Councilmember Mike Spry. Silverthorne town officials have heard of residents going weeks without mail in their P.O. boxes, packages getting lost, mail being redirected and the overall cleanliness of the buildings faltering.

Some people found themselves being redirected from the Silverthorne office to Dillon or 37 miles away in Kremmling, town officials said.

It has been nearly six months since Breckenridge Town Council decided to put a pause on short-term rental licenses in the town, and the conversation about how to handle them going forward continues.

The Tourism Overlay District Task Force was given the task of finding out ways to handle increases in short-term rentals, and on Tuesday community development director Mark Truckey presented those to the council for discussion. In February, the task force divided the town of Breckenridge into three zones: Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3.

“Overall, I think task force generally agreed on the overall goal is allowing some additional licensing in Zone 1, and in zone 2 and 3, we wouldn’t be encouraging additional licensing,” Truckey said.

