Top 5 most read stories last week: Moving to level green, Breckenridge housing letter and more snow

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

It’s official: Summit County is moving into level green.

The move comes after the county’s cumulative incidence rate reached 100 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents for seven consecutive days beginning April 27. Since that day, the county’s rate has dropped rapidly, hitting 48.4 cases per 100,000 residents May 4.

At the Summit Board of County Commissioners work session May 4, County Manager Scott Vargo confirmed that the 6-foot physical distancing rule would be eliminated along with all capacity restrictions. A mask mandate for indoor public spaces remains.

— Jenna deJong

A letter opposing recent actions and discussions of the Breckenridge Town Council stirred the pot at the April 27 council meeting. Mayor Eric Mamula responded to the letter, and community members chimed in during the public comment period asking the council to work with them to address the lack of attainable workforce housing in town.

The 71 signatures on the letter included individuals as well as people who signed for their business, including Breckenridge Grand Vacations CEO and co-owner Mike Dudick, Breckenridge Resort Managers President Toby Babich and Breckenridge Associates Real Estate founding partner Rob Neyland.

The letter asks the Town Council questions about how a moratorium on short-term rental licenses would address the workforce housing shortage and how the workforce can be sustained with a seasonal economy.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Summit County will see a decent amount of precipitation to start off the month of May before the weather warms to more seasonal norms later in the week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Kari Bowen said the area would see some thunderstorms push through May 2, bringing rain until temperatures cool in the evening and the precipitation transitions to snow.

Over the course of the storm, Summit County’s high elevations could see as much as 10 inches of snow, Bowen said.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Breckenridge will not bring back Walkable Main, the pedestrian-only Main Street concept that sprung up last summer. The Breckenridge Town Council voted unanimously April 27 to not reinstate the walkway.

The town recently surveyed residents and businesses, asking for feedback about the concept. Results favored reintroducing the pedestrian walkway with 86% of residents and 83% of businesses that responded supporting the return of Walkable Main.

Mayor Eric Mamula countered the results of the survey by stating that there were a lot of conditions listed along with people’s support of the concept. Council members also brought up several concerns associated with the walkway, including traffic, safety and economic equity.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

A union vote for ski patrollers at Breckenridge Ski Resort was tallied May 3, showing the union winning by one vote. Of the 85 ballots counted, 43 votes were for union representation and 42 were against. Three ballots were voided.

Beau Sibbing has been a Breckenridge ski patroller for seven years and was one of the leaders of the unionization effort. Sibbing said he and other patrollers decided to organize a unionization effort to change how communication takes place between patrollers and management.

In a statement from Vail Resorts, the company said it was disappointed with the outcome of the election and noted how close the call was. Breckenridge Patrol Director Kevin Ahern shared the company’s concerns about the number of patrollers who voted for unionization.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz