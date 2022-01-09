Top 5 most-read stories last week: phone scam, ski area crowding and possible wolf sighting

An animal that resembles a wolf is pictured behind Charlie Marshall's business outside of Leadville in late December 2021. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials could not confirm if the animal is a wolf with the photos provided.

The FBI Denver Division is warning residents in Colorado about a phone scam in which callers are posing as law enforcement officials who claim the person they have called has outstanding warrants or fines, according to a news release.

The callers are using “spoofed” law enforcement phone numbers along with the names, positions and addresses of local officers to persuade potential victims, who are largely women, according to the release.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam or other fraud activity, call 303-629-7171 or file a complaint with the FBI at IC3.gov.

— Summit Daily staff

Back in November, Vail Resorts announced in a news release that due to the increased demand on winter travel this year, its resorts would be limiting the amount of lift ticket sales during certain holiday periods, including Christmas and New Year’s, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day.

Though Vail Resorts promised to limit lift ticket sales, the major resort operator also sold a record number of Epic Passes this year, totaling 2.1 million.

Vail Resorts spokespeople did not respond to questions about how limiting lift ticket sales went during the first holiday period of the season.

Other Summit ski areas have also worked to limit how many people are on the mountain in order to enhance their own mountain experience.

One such resort is Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which is no stranger to limiting lift tickets and season passes, a principle it employs throughout the season rather than only during busy holiday periods.

“We limit season passes, and we limit daily tickets, so we often sell out of daily tickets available for sale on busy Saturdays,” A-Basin Director of Marketing Jesse True said.

— Cody Jones

As the logistics of Colorado’s planned gray wolf reintroduction are still being ironed out, some are questioning whether the effort is necessary now that wolf activity has been confirmed in the state.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Travis Duncan said he can confirm eight wolves in Colorado, six of which are the pups of two adults in the vicinity of Jackson County. Parks and Wildlife keeps a list of confirmed wolf sightings in the past 15 years on its website, with this pack being the most recent.

Duncan said his department investigates many potential wolf sightings every year, but more often than not, the sightings turn out to be large dogs, coyotes or a hybrid of a domestic dog and a wolf.

Charlie Marshall submitted a report to Parks and Wildlife after a game camera at his business outside of Leadville caught a photo of what he said appears to be a wolf. Based on the photo Marshall supplied, Duncan said it’s impossible for biologists and wildlife officers to determine the animal’s species without DNA.

— Lindsey Toomer

Summit County Rescue Group has been receiving a record amount of calls multiple years in a row — with 217 coming in 2021 — and the trend doesn’t show any sign of stopping. The all-volunteer nonprofit organization responded to four calls in the first three days of January.

“It leaves you to wonder, as a mission coordinator, ‘At what point is this going to plateau?’” spokesperson Charles Pitman said. “It has to sometime; it can’t go forever. It just shows you the nature of what we’re dealing with in Summit County.”

Two of the calls were resolved relatively quickly. There was a potentially lost snowmobiler at Spring Creek, who was located, and a person skinning the Peaks Trail, who made it to their rendezvous later than planned.

The third call was a natural avalanche that happened Jan. 3 on Buffalo Mountain. There were no injuries or burials related to the slide.

The fourth call was about an individual who had strayed off the eastern trail of Quandary Peak at roughly 12,800 feet in elevation. Pitman said it was a skier who had apparently made a wrong turn, and the high winds likely caused the man to lose the trail very quickly.

— Jefferson Geiger

Dillon, Silverthorne and Breckenridge are all welcoming new or reopened eateries within the next few months. Here’s what to know about each:

What used to be a steak and Italian restaurant has now reopened as a steak and seafood venture after a 1 1/2 year hiatus. Legends Steaks & Seafood closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and because of its small dining room, owner Alan Bullock — who also owns Ollie’s Pub & Grub in Breckenridge — decided to keep it closed at the time.

New to Summit County’s dining scene is Kúcu Tequila Bistro inside the new Hotel Indigo Silverthorne, 375 Blue River Parkway. The venture, which is expected to open Jan. 14, is launched by Tim Applegate, seasoned restaurateur who also owns Sauce on the Blue across the street.

The Boulder-based Snarf’s Sandwiches is coming to Dillon. With over 20 locations spread out in Colorado, Missouri and Texas, Summit County will soon have its own stop at 765 W. Anemone Trail, Unit A.

The Panera Bread set to open in Dillon has been in the works since 2019 and has been delayed due to the pandemic. Robin Kelly, project coordinator for Manna Development, said construction to renovate the interior of the space will begin in March, and that they are aiming for a June opening.

— Jenna deJong