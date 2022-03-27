Top 5 most-read stories last week: Road updates, skier death and snowpack levels

Summit County has released a request for proposal for an engineering analysis of Swan Mountain Road, one of the busiest roadways in the county

Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Vail Resorts made a sweeping announcement this week, targeting everyone from the first-year workers at the company’s 40 ski areas, to the corporate officers in Broomfield, to the analysts who cover the company on Wall Street: We can do better.

It started with a letter to employees on Monday from CEO Kirsten Lynch, in which Lynch conceded the company has fallen short on creating an optimal employee experience for workers at the company.

“We cannot create an Experience of a Lifetime for our guests without first creating an Experience of a Lifetime for you — unfortunately, we have fallen short on that,” Lynch told employees in the letter.

– Vail Daily

Commuters and travelers who frequent Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Frisco might see some relief by autumn 2023.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials met with Silverthorne Town Council to discuss its newest project in the area: an auxiliary eastbound lane between the two towns, plus work on the interchange at Exit 205. The project will be completed by Ames Construction, a company that has a regional office in Aurora.

From April 2022 until September 2023, the project plans to repave and restripe eastbound lanes, widen the bridges over U.S. Highway 6 and the Blue River, build deer fencing in both directions of the interstate between mile markers 203 and 205, improve trucker parking and build a longer deceleration lane at the 205 offramp. The department does not plan to deal with westbound lanes between Silverthorne and Frisco.

– Eliza Noe

Denver resident Kevin Bonilla, 31, died at Copper Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 19, after losing control and crashing into a tree at high speed around 12:45 p.m.

According to a release from the Summit County Coroner’s Office, Bonilla was skiing Hodson’s Cut, which is rated as advanced terrain. Bonilla was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and was an expert skier.

The release stated that his cause of death was blunt force trauma.

– Jenna deJong

Last week’s snowfall has finally pushed local river basins to over the average median, a level that water experts have been following for months into this water year, which runs from October through September.

According to data from the National Resource Conservation Service, the Blue River Basin was steadily on par with its median over the last 10 days. Last week, the basin had been almost exactly along the median before dipping very slightly by Sunday, March 20.

Sunday’s most recent data shows that current levels have a snow-water equivalent of 13.7 inches, whereas the 30-year median is 13.9 inches. This puts the Blue River Basin at 99% of the median at this point in the year and 83% of the median’s peak. The median’s peak is set to crest on April 27, so it is possible that future snowfalls in coming weeks could keep the basin’s trajectory on track.

– Eliza Noe

One of Summit County’s most critical roadways could get important updates in the coming years.

According to the Summit County Road and Bridge Department, the county is looking for a roadway engineering analysis and design services for Swan Mountain Road, which connects the Snake River basin to the Upper Blue basin. It is also one of the most heavily traveled roads in the county.

Part of the analysis will include studies to determine how many people use the road every day — a calculation that has not been done since 2006, said Robert Jacobs, Summit County engineer and Road and Bridge Department director.

– Eliza Noe