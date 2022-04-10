Top 5 most-read stories last week: Ski resort successes, Colorado tourism and election results

A skier is seen at Loveland Ski Area on Saturday, Feb. 13. Loveland Ski Area recorded 43 inches over the course of March.

According to OpenSnow, Breckenridge Ski Resort topped all of the ski areas, finishing with 49 inches over the course of March. Copper Mountain Resort saw 44 inches, and Loveland Ski Area followed closely behind with 43 inches. Keystone Resort recorded 40, with most of it falling during peak spring break weeks. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area totaled at 34.75 inches — the lowest at all of the local ski areas, and almost a third of its monthly total coming in since March 30.

State and local emergency management officials met this week on the Western Slope to cement plans for the likely event that Glenwood Canyon and Interstate 70 close again this summer because of mudslides, rockfall or other reasons.

Two tabletop exercises took place March 30 in Glenwood Springs and March 31 in Gunnison to execute plans for what will happen in Pitkin County, the Aspen area and Independence Pass if the canyon closes.

Hotel guests in Colorado will no longer see 100% of the funds they pay into county lodging taxes used for marketing efforts telling them to return, thanks to a bill signed into law March 31 in Edwards.

Those marketing efforts aren’t as necessary if the tourism industry is facing larger problems serving the guests who are already here, Gov. Jared Polis said in a speech supporting the bill.

Keystone Resorts hosted a virtual auction for 39 retired trail signs April 8.

The auction included one of the original Argentine double-chairs that was removed from the mountain last spring.

All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the EpicPromise Foundation, which provides grants to Vail Resorts employees who may be in need.

On April 5, Summit County held its municipal elections where towns including Blue River, Montezuma, Breckenridge, Dillon, Silverthorne and Frisco all held races.

Breckenridge voters chose Jay Beckerman, Carol Saade and Todd Rankin in the Town Council election. Dillon elected Renee Imamura, Dana Christiansen, Tony Scalise to Town Council in the town’s first election since 2014. Lisa Holenko and Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian joined Andy Held on Frisco Town Council.

Chris Carran, Erin Young, Kelly Baldwin and Tim Applegate were elected to Silverthorne Town Council. Blue River voters elected Ted Slaughter, Noah Hopkins and Ted Piling to board positions.

Voters approved Silverthorne lodging tax hike, and Frisco’s short-term rental excise tax passed with 64% in support.

