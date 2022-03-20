Top 5 most-read stories last week: Skier death, mobile home agreement and employee recruitment

Lourdes Saavedra, left, poses for a portrait with her two sons — Ernesto, center, and Ivan Valderrama — Friday, Jan. 28, at their home in the D&D Mobile Home Park in Silverthorne. Residents of the mobile park have been given until June to relocate before the area is redeveloped into a high-density residential project.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Lakewood resident Justin Ott, 25, died at Copper Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 12, after losing control and crashing into a tree at about 1:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the Summit County Coroner’s Office, Ott was skiing in the advanced Union Meadow terrain area and was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The release stated that his manner of death was accidental and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

— Jenna deJong

Silverthorne residents who live in two mobile home parks that are slated for demolition recently announced they are satisfied with the terms of a confidential agreement made in the wake of the land sale last year.

In June 2021, Blue River GP spent just under $2.5 million to purchase the land where Cottonwood Court and D&D mobile home parks stand before the plots were combined and resold to Riverthorne LLC for $3.5 million. In several meetings since the sale, residents of the park expressed concern about being displaced, which prompted them to get a legal representative for the agreement process.

Between the two parks, there are about 15 homes — eight of which are resident-owned — housing about 68 people.

In a letter to the Silverthorne town manager, Carime Lee — who represented the residents throughout the agreement process — wrote that the agreement is satisfactory to each of the residents.

John Niemi, who is the registered agent of Riverthorne, said his development group plans to install infrastructure at the site by the end of the year.

— Eliza Noe

Like Frisco and Dillon, government entities like Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Summit County are constantly reevaluating their staffing recruitment and retention strategies. Entities that lean heavily on their seasonal and part-time staff — such as Silverthorne and Breckenridge — use this time of year to post their job openings, and as they do, their teams are brainstorming new ways to fill open positions.

— Jenna deJong

A workforce housing project currently in the works for Summit County Road 51 likely won’t be annexed into the town of Dillon, and Town Council is now wondering why it should participate in the development.

Town Planner Ned West told council at a work session Tuesday, March 15, that the U.S. Forest Service will not apply for the annexation of the land.

“What’s in it for us now?” council member Jen Barchers asked. “Why would we be a part of this?”

The project involves an 11-acre site currently used by the Forest Service for housing, a maintenance shop and storage that would be leased to Summit County. The plan, which has been discussed for years, is to potentially develop 177 units that are a mix of studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The added density would require an overhaul of the streets, including two roundabouts in the area, one at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Lake Dillon Drive and a smaller one to service Evergreen Road and Piney Acres Circle.

– Jefferson Geiger

Vail Resorts announced Monday, March 14, that it would increase its starting wage to $20 an hour for employees at all of its 37 North American resorts, including Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort in Summit County.

The change is set to take effect for the 2022-23 ski season, according to a news release from Vail Resorts.

– Staff report