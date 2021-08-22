Top 5 most-read stories last week: Sleep study results, cases on the rise, critical race theory discussion

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Early-morning headaches, daytime fatigue and poor sleep are all common symptoms felt by both visitors and locals in Summit County, but what does this mean for overall health? The team at Ebert Family Clinic in Frisco decided to launch a sleep study, with the help of the Frisco location of the Colorado Sleep Institute, to find out.

According to the clinic’s blog, the purpose of the nine-month project was to evaluate people’s oxygen levels when sleeping at night.

At lower elevations, healthy individuals usually have a 90% basal oxygen level, but healthy individuals in the study showed to be spending more time asleep below that, usually at 88% or 89%.

— Jenna deJong

Cases and outbreaks are on the rise again in Summit County as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread.

As a result, local government entities are beginning to implement some limited restrictions. Starting Aug. 16, visitors to all county, Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne government facilities must wear a mask whether or not they’re vaccinated.

— Jenna deJong

A Summit County event discussing critical race theory drew a crowd of more than 100 people Aug. 13.

A flyer described the event as educational and nonpartisan, but the majority of the 2 1/2 hour event featured panelists explaining their perspectives in opposition to critical race theory in addition to discussions on other topics, such as Marxism, communism, the U.S. military and Summit School District.

During the Q&A segment near the end of the event, many in the audience hoped to take the microphone to ask questions or share their thoughts. Those with opposing viewpoints said they were met with hostility, and the event went 30 minutes past its scheduled time with people still waiting in line to speak.

According to Bill Tracy, who reached out to the Summit Daily News with details about the event, ​the discussion was coordinated by a “group of varied local citizens concerned about the indoctrination of critical race theory in our local school district.”

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Summit County continues to explore a number of short-, mid- and long-term solutions to mitigate the community’s affordable housing issue. One of the solutions most discussed includes incentivizing owners of short-term rentals so that they convert their properties into long-term units.

The strategy was originally suggested in a housing presentation laid out by Summit County Housing Director Jason Dietz in June.

A group called the Summit Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers assembled materials to present to the county, most of which detail incentives that could be proposed to make the transition a worthwhile investment and suitable for both owners’ and residents’ interests.

— Jenna deJong

Firefighters are working to contain a small wildfire that ignited off Colorado Highway 9 south of Heeney on Aug. 14. The fire is not threatening any structures, and there are no evacuation orders in place, according to Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 9 near mile marker 117, about two-thirds of the way up Ute Peak, according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher. It is currently about two acres large and is burning on U.S. Forest Service land.

The fire was fully contained Aug. 17.

— Sawyer D’Argonne