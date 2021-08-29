Top 5 most-read stories last week: sports stars train with Summit High football, short-term rental cap set

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

After three-time Major League Baseball Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw departed a Summit High School football weight room session a month ago, Tigers coaches and players joked, “You never know what you might miss if you skip practice.”

“It’s going to be Michael Jordan, or this guy or that guy,” Summit head coach James Wagner said. “And, sure enough, within five days we got a call about Andrew Luck showing up.”

In July, the Summit High School varsity football team may have had the greatest singular week of working out with American sports superstars of any group of high school boys in summer workout history.

— Antonio Olivero

Breckenridge Town Council held a community discussion about capping short-term rentals at its work session on Tuesday, Aug. 24. After hearing from dozens of local residents, the council directed town staff to draft legislation capping short-term rental licenses at 2,200.

The discussion garnered a virtual audience of almost 150 people, and the council chambers were filled with folks ready to comment. Most attendees were in support of capping short-term rentals with few asking for alternate solutions. There was also a group of people standing outside Breckenridge Town Hall prior to the discussion with various signs asking the town to cap licenses.

Council members emphasized that overcrowding in Breckenridge isn’t solely an issue with short-term rentals, but locals are disheartened with the change in character of the town over the past few years.

— Lindsey Toomer

One of the many strategies Summit County could use to mitigate the community’s affordable and attainable housing issue is through the use of opportunity zones. While the idea is largely still in the works, some locals have mixed views of whether or not it’ll have the intended impact to bring about additional housing for the workforce.

Summit County officials and staff are still working to identify the specifics of how the program could work, but the idea goes something like this: The county’s housing department would start by identifying “opportunity zones” — or neighborhoods traditionally occupied by locals. Some of these areas could include neighborhoods like Summit Cove near Keystone, Wildernest in Silverthorne and Wellington in Breckenridge.

According to a presentation outlined by Summit County Housing Director Jason Dietz earlier this summer, once identified, the county would launch a campaign promoting incentives for owners of short-term rentals so they convert their properties into long-term housing.

— Jenna deJong

It’s been nearly 30 years since Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was completed. The world has changed a lot since then, and some locals think it’s time our transportation system changes, too.

The latest lengthy canyon closure, which began July 29, closed the highway between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs for more than two weeks. During that closure, commercial vehicles drove countless thousands of miles out of their way, snarling traffic on state and federal highways never meant to handle interstate levels of traffic.

— Vail Daily

A spokesperson for the Triple Bypass cycling event has confirmed that a participant died after collapsing during the event on Saturday, Aug. 21.

It was the only casualty of the event, the spokesperson confirmed, and it occurred near the bottom of Loveland Pass.

— Vail Daily