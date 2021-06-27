Top 5 most-read stories last week: wildfires, fire restrictions and workforce housing

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

As of Monday, June 21, there were six wildfires burning in Colorado. While no fires are currently burning in Summit County, the area is experiencing haze and smoke due to the nearby blazes. However, according to PurpleAir, “air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk” at various sites across Summit County.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 near Keystone Resort on June 21.

At about 12:45 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 6 westbound near milepost 216 and collided with a semitrailer, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Colin Remillard. The driver of the pickup was killed, and the other driver was transported to a Front Range hospital with serious injuries, Remillard said. No other passengers or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Remillard noted that about 150 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled as a result of the crash.

Remillard said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Breckenridge Town Council on Tuesday, June 22, modified guidance for one of the town’s housing programs in an effort to obtain more long-term workforce housing units.

During its work session, council members discussed the town’s buy-down program, which is when the town buys a property and adds a deed restriction to limit residency to working locals. The council took particular interest in two complexes — Gold Camp and Val D’Isere — where the town has first right of refusal, meaning it can match any offers made on the properties to acquire a unit.

In an effort to avoid competing with locals in the real estate market, the town previously would back off of its first right of refusal if a local buyer was interested in purchasing the unit. The town changed course on that guidance Tuesday, saying it was outdated given the current housing situation.

— Lindsey Toomer

On June 18, a sewage truck was heading eastbound toward the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels when one of its tires blew out, Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Colin Remillard said.

Remillard said the blown tire caused about 100 gallons of human sewage and 300 gallons of clean water to spill onto the interstate. The incident occurred at mile marker 212 and closed the Silverthorne Exit 205 for a little over an hour.

— Jenna deJong

The Summit Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to enact Stage 2 fire restrictions during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 22. The restrictions took effect Friday, June 25.

Just a week after the commissioners approved the move into Stage 1 restrictions, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons again stepped in front of the board to recommend heightened restrictions based on conversations with local, state and federal officials along with the county’s restriction criteria dealing specifically with fire conditions in the area.

“We’re seeing continued extreme drought conditions,” FitzSimons said in an interview with the Summit Daily on Tuesday afternoon. “Our live fuel moistures and our energy-release component have reached Stage 2 thresholds.”

— Sawyer D’Argonne