Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of April 11

Children sit on the Argentine chairlift for Keystone Resort's first opening day in 1970.

Photo from Keystone Resort

Editor’s note: Stories on this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Notable characters from the early days of Keystone Resort gathered in front of the Argentine chairlift on Sunday, April 11, to swap memories and take a final ride on the lift, which will be removed this summer. The closing day marked the end of Keystone’s 50th season.

The resort hosted its closing day and final operations of the Argentine lift on a sunny, windy April day, although, there were fewer of the usual closing-day crowds and parking lot parties due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, a small group of people integral to Keystone’s history gathered to see off the Argentine lift, which was one of the original chairs installed at Keystone for its first operating season.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Firefighters were able to successfully douse a small fire that ignited near the Summit County Shooting Range Sunday afternoon.

Officials first received word of the blaze at about 12:07 p.m., according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher. Lipsher said the fire began right above the shooting range and ran up a hill into a group of trees. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened, Lipsher said. Officials haven’t determined what caused the fire.

The ignition represents Summit County’s first wildfire of the season.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

It’s official: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 16, Summit County will be back in level yellow.

The move comes after a Board of Health meeting Thursday in which the county’s new public health order was adopted in anticipation of the state dial framework expiring Friday.

Not many changes were made to the order since Tuesday’s meeting. The county’s goal is to move into level green by May 27 by getting 70% of residents fully vaccinated or having an incidence rate of 100 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents.

— Jenna deJong

Dillon, Summit County and the U.S. Forest Service continue to make progress on a potential workforce housing partnership on Forest Service land near Dillon.

The Summit Board of County Commissioners tuned into the Dillon Town Council meeting April 6 for a joint work session on the proposed project. Representatives with the Forest Service also joined the meeting to share their thoughts on the effort along with Norris Design, which provided officials with a pair of new concepts for the site.

While planning and negotiations have begun in good faith between all parties involved, officials made it clear that the project is unique and that there is plenty of work to be done before it could come to fruition.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

On Friday, local leaders hosted a town hall for business owners and residents to learn more information about the new local dial and updated restrictions that took effect earlier in the day.

During the virtual event, Director of Public Health Amy Wineland walked attendees through a presentation explaining the new dial and why certain metrics were set. Afterward, local officials took turns answering questions.

— Jenna deJong