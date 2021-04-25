Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of April 18

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

A Florida man is facing an assault charge after allegedly striking a man in the face with a ski pole at Keystone Resort earlier this month.

Guido Diaz, 42, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault after a violent confrontation on the ski slopes left another man with broken teeth and cuts on his face, according to an arrest affidavit.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

The Summit School District Board of Education was split April 15 on whether to negotiate an additional employment contract with Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. for a second year of service leading local public schools.

Following an executive session at the special superintendent evaluation meeting, three board members — Consuelo Redhorse, Isabel Rodriguez and Gloria Quintero — voted to enter into negotiations with Smith for a contract to serve as the district’s superintendent for the 2021-22 school year. Three board members voted against, including board President Kate Hudnut, Chris Alleman and Tracey Carisch.

Prior to the vote, no members of the public sought to comment and there was no discussion by the board. The board is permitted by state law to enter into an executive, or secret, session to discuss personnel matters.

— Antonio Olivero

Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ proposed development on the North Gondola and Gold Rush lots was presented to the Breckenridge Planning Commission at a preliminary hearing Tuesday, and though a few concerns were raised, commissioners had overall positive comments for the project.

Despite being in the early stages of the town planning process, the proposed development has been a hot topic in Breckenridge, inspiring letters to the editor and being referenced in Breckenridge Town Council meetings. But before the project can move forward, it first has to get a thumbs up from the planning commission. Then Town Council can agree with the planning commission’s decision or have its own hearing if there are concerns.

The proposal features condominium, townhome, commercial, hotel and workforce housing uses. The plan addresses roadway and pedestrian improvements, including a roundabout at the intersection of Park Avenue and French Street and a parking structure on the North Gold Rush Lot. A gondola is proposed to accompany the parking structure to transport people from the parking garage to the North Gondola Lot.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

It’s been a year since work stalled on the Uptown 240 development in Dillon.

The project, which broke ground in summer 2019, was put on hold because it lost financial backing due to the pandemic. According to previous reporting by the Summit Daily News, the financial group that supported the project faced hardships due to COVID-19 and was no longer able to continue with development.

In the months following, Danilo Ottoborgo, who will serve as the owner and operator of the complex along with family members, has worked to secure capital. Ottoborgo would not confirm details Tuesday about whether the project had financial backing and said only that construction would resume “soon.”

— Jenna deJong

Following a split 3-3 Summit School District Board of Education vote earlier in April on whether to renew Superintendent Marion Smith Jr.’s contract, the district leader said his proficient evaluation speaks for itself.

In the evaluation, which is available to the public, the board rated Smith across 11 categories for an average score of 3.32 out of 5, with 1 being not proficient and 5 being exemplary.

— Antonio Olivero