Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Feb. 28

Investigators believe they’ve found the man responsible for killing a pair of young women near Breckenridge in 1982.

On Jan. 6, 1982, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer, 29, and Annette Kay Schnee, 21, went missing near Breckenridge. They were found dead in the area about six months apart, but their killer has remained a mystery for nearly 40 years.

During a press conference at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Lakewood on Wednesday, March 3, officials announced their belief that they have finally caught the perpetrator. Alan Lee Phillips, 70, of Dumont, was arrested Feb. 24 on two charges each of first-degree homicide, kidnapping and assault. Phillips is in custody at the Park County Jail.

United Airlines is rolling out a new offering at Denver International Airport designed to get Colorado visitors off their planes and into the mountains ASAP. The mechanism: A bus.

The carrier, the largest operator at DIA, announced Feb. 26 that it is partnering with ground transportation company Landline on a service that will allow passengers to get off their planes and board a bus from the airport’s Concourse A direct to Breckenridge.

No airport train to the terminal, waiting for bags at the carousel, taking a shuttle to a rental car office or hailing a cab, Lyft or Uber. United will transfer customers’ bags from their planes to the Landline buses for them. The drop-off point in Summit County, 319 N. Main St., is about 100 yards away from the gondola for Breckenridge Ski Resort, airline officials touted this week.

Here’s the good news: February was a good month for snowfall in the High Country. Here’s the bad news: It wasn’t enough to break free from current drought conditions.

A snowy February managed to provide a good bit of catch-up moisture to local snow measurement sites. The snow-water equivalent, or the amount of water held in the snowpack, at those sites is moving closer to normal, as measured by the 30-year snowfall median.

But heading into March and April, among the area’s snowiest months, it’s easy to fall behind.

Colorado is once again reshuffling its coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, this time bumping older and sicker people up in line and moving down most essential workers who were slated to start getting inoculated Friday, March 5.

The major changes mean people ages 60-64 and people ages 16-64 with two or more high-risk conditions will be eligible to receive a vaccine March 5. Grocery store and agricultural workers also are eligible.

Breckenridge is considering bringing back Walkable Main, the pedestrian-only Main Street concept that popped up last summer, and is surveying residents and business owners to get their feedback.

Some Breckenridge business owners are eager to bring back Walkable Main while others believe it will hurt their business, and the town plans to weigh these opinions in its decision-making process.

The town has put out two surveys: one for residents who might be impacted by redirected traffic from Main Street and one for Breckenridge businesses.

