Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Jan. 10

Staff at Bagalis in Frisco sets up for in-person dining for the night of Dec 21. The restaurant was cleared to open for limited in-person dining under Summit County’s 5 Star Business Certification Program

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

Summit County officials are considering updating the county’s 5 Star Business Certification Program to allow certified businesses to have looser alcohol-related restrictions.

At a Summit County Board of Health meeting Jan. 7, Assistant County Manager Sarah Vaine said restaurant owners have been asking the county to allow for alcohol sales up to 10 p.m., which is the current last call mandated at the state level.

Under level orange, all Summit County restaurants have a mandatory last call on the sale and consumption of alcohol at 9:30 p.m.

— Libby Stanford

Ice Castles officials provided an updated presentation to Dillon Town Council members during a regular meeting Jan. 5, the latest in a lengthy discussion on a proposed long-term agreement with the town. But the community remains deeply divided on whether the attraction can remain at Town Park without creating undue hardships on residents.

Pedro Campos, a landscape architect with Zehren & Associates, provided council with the most up-to-date plans, which included detailed drawings of the park for year-round use along with cost estimates for the proposal. Campos said the current proposal was heavily influenced by community feedback collected over the past year.

“A year ago, we made a presentation to you all with this idea of creating the Ice Castles venue on the northern part of the park and some concepts to show how that might take place,” Campos said. “… We heard a series of comments at that point. … We’ve since been trying to react and respond to it and integrate it.”

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Summit County will prioritize permanent residents for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

In a news release sent Jan. 8, the county clarified that while part-time residents will be able to be vaccinated, officials will vaccinate only permanent residents at its drive-thru clinic.

Part-time residents, as well as any permanent residents that are unable to attend the clinic, will be able to make appointments for vaccinations at the Safeway and City Market pharmacies.

— Libby Stanford

The Frisco Police Department is investigating a robbery at Credit Union of the Rockies that took place Wednesday afternoon.

A man entered the credit union, at 111 S. Main St. in Frisco, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, and asked the clerk to make a withdrawal of all the money in the bank’s drawer, Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman said.

The clerk then gave the money to the man, who left through the front door and went east. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the robbery. The man did not draw a weapon, Wickman said.

— Libby Stanford

Red, White & Blue Fire District officials responded to a gas leak Jan. 9 that closed a section of Park Avenue and evacuated three buildings in Breckenridge.

Deputy Chief Drew Hoehn said the gas leak was called in at around 9:45 a.m. Hoehn said officials believe the leak was located underground in the area behind Breckenridge Town Hall and the parking garage nearby.

At about 10 a.m., officials closed Park Avenue between Ski Hill Road and Watson Avenue. At the same time, officials evacuated the Breckenridge Town Hall, U.S. Bank and FirstBank buildings. Park Avenue in Breckenridge reopened at about 9:40 a.m. the following day.

— Libby Stanford