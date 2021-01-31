Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Jan. 24

Summit County Rescue Group members help a hiker who got lost near Buffalo Mountain and Red Peak change into warm clothes on Saturday Jan. 23.

Photo from Summit County Rescue Group

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

Summit County Rescue Group volunteers this weekend successfully rescued a pair of missing hikers, both of whom were unprepared for the treacherous winter conditions in Summit County’s backcountry.

At about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 23, the rescue group received a call from a hiker who was making his way up Quandary Peak when he became disoriented and lost the trail. About a dozen rescuers arrived on the mountain to help find him, but it was ultimately the group’s mission coordinator, who had a strong familiarity with the trail, who was able to guide the man back to safety over the phone.

Around 3 p.m., the rescue group received another call about a missing hiker in the valley between Buffalo Mountain and Red Peak west of Silverthorne. The man got lost and wound up about 800 feet from the trail, postholing his way through waist-deep snow until he eventually called for help. With the help of rescuers, the hiker was able to walk back to the road after being evaluated by an EMT to ensure he could safely move on his own. The mission ended at about 8 p.m.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a house fire last summer in Denver that killed a former Summit County resident and four of his family members, including two children, police said Wednesday.

The fire, which police believe was intentionally set, killed former Silverthorne resident Djibril Diol, who graduated from Colorado Mountain College in Summit County in 2015 with an associate of science degree in physics. He immigrated to the U.S. from the West African country of Senegal in 2012.

Diol was the first person in his family to go to college, and he worked at City Market in Breckenridge to pay his way through school.

— The Associated Press

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced on Friday, Jan. 29, that pre-K through 12th grade educators and people who are at least 65 years old will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 8.

Until Feb. 8, the state will continue vaccinating the currently eligible group — people who are 70 years and older, health care workers and first responders. Although 90% of health care workers have been vaccinated, the state still hasn’t reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of the 70-and-older population.

As of Friday, 34% of the state’s 70-and-older population have been vaccinated, Polis said. However, officials anticipate that number will rise to 50% by the Feb. 8 date.

— Libby Stanford

Plans are in the works for Breckenridge Grand Vacations to build residential units and a parking structure on Breckenridge’s North Gondola Lot, North Gold Rush Lot and South Gold Rush Lot.

While the development proposal has not yet been submitted to the town of Breckenridge, Breckenridge Grand Vacations can build 143 single-family equivalent units per town code, which also requires the developer to provide a certain amount of parking and workforce housing units along with the development.

How that 143 single-family equivalent figure translates in units depends on the type of units built, Breckenridge Community Development Director Mark Truckey explained. If the developer wanted to build condominiums, for example, one single-family equivalent would equal 1,200 square feet of condo space.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Jade, a yellow Labrador retriever, was found in Fairplay on Tuesday, Jan. 19, after surviving 35 days in the windy winter elements.

Lesley Hall, director of Summit County Animal Control and Shelter, called the rescue a “huge team effort” between the shelter, local pet-finding nonprofit Summit Lost Pet Rescue and Dwight Winter, who had recently adopted Jade.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz