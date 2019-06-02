Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of May 26

Keystone Science School moved into a new 5,900-square-foot building following a successful fundraising campaign that netted nearly $4 million.

1. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area extends season again, to June 21-23

It’s the winter (and ski season) that never ends. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it will be extending its skiing and riding season again, through at least the weekend of June 21-23,

if not more. The ski area was open seven days a week through its originally-planned closing day of June 2, and will now remain open for at least three more long, three-day weekends: June 7-9, 14-16 and 21-23. A-Basin’s chairlifts will operate from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. This is the third season extension A-Basin has announced in recent weeks.

2. Dillon’s Fourth of July fireworks show shot down

To the delight of some and dismay of others, the town of Dillon’s planned fireworks show over the reservoir this Independence Day was officially given the kibosh. At the monthly Dillon Reservoir Recreation Committee (DRReC) meeting, questions arose about public safety and the community’s desire to collaborate on big projects of this nature, and the town’s permit was denied. Dillon’s marketing and communications director Kerstin Anderson said the town had every intention of moving forward with a fireworks display going into the meeting.

Denver Water is a required ‘yes’ for any events to take place on the reservoir, and its manager of recreation was among those who opposed the show. A spokesman for Denver Water said the decision was largely influenced by health and safety concerns, citing input from law enforcement and emergency services worried about their ability to navigate potentially extreme congestion around the reservoir. In addition to any fireworks over the reservoir getting axed, Keystone Resort also decided not to incorporate a fireworks display as part of their Fourth of July celebrations this year, leaving those who are looking for a traditional fireworks display to get out of town.

3. Colorado supreme court sides with travel companies over Breckenridge in taxation case

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that online travel companies aren’t required to pay accommodation and sales taxes in the town of Breckenridge. The town of Breckenridge has been engaged in litigation against 16 online travel companies since 2016, including major players in the industry like Expedia, Hotels.com and Hotwire. The town claimed that OTCs are required to collect and remit accommodation and sales taxes associated with hotel reservations in town and sought monetary relief for unpaid taxes. The state Supreme Court decided to affirm the decision in a split 3-3 vote.

“Staff believes, and has believed all along, if we didn’t prevail in the litigation, the ultimate remedy is to amend the ordinance, which would require a TABOR election,” town attorney Tim Berry said at the town’s regular council meeting.

4. Breckenridge Ski Resort reveals opening, closing dates for winter 2019-20

Breckenridge Ski Resort will open for 2019-20 ski season on Nov. 8, chief operating officer John Buhler said last week, as he revealed next season’s most important dates before Breckenridge Town Council. Buhler said the resort intends to run Nov. 8 through May 25, or Memorial Day, next season. The announcement comes as Breckenridge Ski Resort is preparing to open for summer operations on June 14.

5. Keystone Science School moves into new 5,900-square-foot home

Keystone Science School moved into a new 5,900-square-foot building following a successful fundraising campaign that netted nearly $4 million.

Construction on “Tieken Place” began last June, and staff moved in at the end of March, with the work coming in on time and under budget. Tieken Place was paid for by 178 donations from individuals, foundations and a limited number of businesses.

The school’s capital campaign exceeded its $3.9 million goal by $50,000, and as campaign organizers led a toast during its grand opening ceremony, they said it generated more money than any other fundraising effort they know of in the community.