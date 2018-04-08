TOP STORIES ON THE WEB

“Funny because I just had to file a claim with the Colorado Dental Board against them for fraud. I went in and was told I had 9 cavities and they wanted to schedule a fillings appointment for the next day. It was a major red flag, so I went to Summit County Dental clinic and turns out I just had 2. These people are scam artists and crooks, so I’m not surprised they’re involved in something ilegal. Stay away from that place!!!!” — Camille Hill on “Federal agents raid Silverthorne dentist’s office in prescription fraud probe”

“How could being in the hotel development business and working for the government possibly be seen as a conflict of interest?” — Craig Baker on “Breckenridge Town Council member resigns over perceived conflict of interest in hotel project”

“Yeah, frisco will lose its charm if we allow the working class to live here. You must leave my town after serving me silly peasants.” — Amber Rodgers on “Frisco voters reject ballot question authorizing workforce housing on ‘pocket park’”

“There will be runoff. We were spoiled last year. There will still be a decent season just not the big peak flow we had last year. The river is really fun at moderate flows too!” Kevin J. Pilgrim on “Optimistic about the Arkansas: Despite lack of snowfall, local raft companies hopeful for 2018 season”

“Building more structures is not a solution. Do something about all the short term units and empty second homes first. Use what we have built already.” — Jacob Deneault on “With rejection of controversial 2B plan, Frisco’s affordable housing conundrum deepens”

“Good to know the sheriff was on top of it .. my kid graduated there, and when ever I had to drop her off, there was always a deputy there!!! Great work. — Chris Harding on “Sheriff says Summit High student accused of violent threats handed out sticky notes to students he would spare”

1. Federal agents raid Silverthorne dentist's office in prescription fraud probe

Drug Enforcement personnel and the Silverthorne Police Department carried out a raid on Friday, March 30, at the Comfort Dental office in Silverthorne based on information from several sources.

Officials seized hundreds of documents and interviewed several employees in regards to alleged prescription drug fraud. The inquiry was focused on Dr. Bonifacio Guillena, age 41, who has been arrested several times since 2016 and was recently disciplined by state dental regulators for failure to comply with a substance abuse examination. Guillena currently has an active Colorado dental license, although its expiration date is listed as Feb. 28, 2018, according to Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies records.

Guillena's license was briefly suspended for five days last December for failure to comply with a Colorado Dental Board investigation into a possible substance abuse disorder, records show.

2. Sheriff says Summit High student accused of violent threats handed out sticky notes to students he would spare

The Summit County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old Summit High School student at this home in Silverthorne on Wednesday, April 4. The student was allegedly captured on security cameras placing notes on lockers within the high school.

"If you got the sticky note you were saved, and you were to wear the sticky note to school the next day so you wouldn't be shot," Sheriff Jamie FitzSimons told the Summit Daily.

No weapons were found in a search of the suspect's home. Two other students are facing administrative discipline through the school for their parts in the alleged plan.

Several other updates related to this piece also appeared as top stories this week.

3. Colorado is experiencing the third driest winter on record, raising fears of tough wildfire season

Troy Wineland, water commissioner for the Blue River Basin explained at the bimonthly Summit County Wildfire Council meeting on Thursday, March 29, that Colorado is experiencing its third driest winter on record. Local firefighters urge homeowners to prepare early for a potentially dangerous season. Wildfire mitigation efforts will begin immediately and all residents are encouraged to keep emergency evacuation kits in their cars.

4. Breckenridge Town Council member resigns over perceived conflict of interest in hotel project

Breckenridge Councilman Mike Dudick resigned from his position on Tuesday, April 3, citing a perceived conflict of interest. Dudick is the CEO of Breckenridge Grand Vacations.

5. April Fools' Day at Arapahoe Basin

On April Fools' Day, Arapahoe Basin attracts thousands of skiers, snowboarders, and real-life gapers dressed in their best retro gear for Gaper Day.