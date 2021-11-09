Town Council approves Breckenridge Grand Vacations gondola lot development with new conditions

An artist’s rendering illustrates plans for the Breckenridge Grand Vacations development on North Park Avenue in Breckenridge. The master plan passed its hearing with Breckenridge Town Council on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Breckenridge Planning Commission packet/Courtesy rendering

The Breckenridge Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Nov. 9, to approve the master plan for the Breckenridge Grand Vacations gondola lot development, adding a few new conditions to the plan.

The development went through four hearings with the planning commission before moving onto its fifth with council, and applicant Mike Dudick said he believes the public scrutiny and review will only make the project better.

Presentations from and discussion including town staff, council members and the applicant focused around density, pedestrian and vehicular circulation, management of parks, gondola operation plans and specific details within the master plan notes.

Most council members did not agree with the applicant’s analysis that 95% of pedestrians would use a gondola that will be built as part of the project, ultimately leading them to decrease the points the plan receives with a 6-1 vote. Council member Jeffrey Bergeron voting “no.”

In addition to small changes in the master plan notes, conditions that will be added to the master plan following council’s vote include:

A mutual agreement to ensure the Breckenridge Grand Vacations gondola operates in conjunction with the BreckConnect Gondola during ski season and if the Breckenridge Grand Vacations parking garage is at least 20% occupied in the summer

A requirement that the gondola be a detachable grip gondola

An agreement that the applicant is responsible for maintaining both parks on the property

Both the planning commission and council’s decisions are required to be strictly based on compliance with development code and not personal opinions about whether the development should occur.

No one made public comments during that portion of the meeting.

The development will still need to go through the same planning review process as it looks to develop each site, when planning commission and Town Council will be able to look more closely at the details of each structure.