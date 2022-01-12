Town of Breckenridge donates $20K to organizations supporting those impacted by Marshall Fire

The Breckenridge Town Council gave town staff the go-ahead to move forward with a $20,000 donation to two organizations helping with relief from the Marshall Fire.

The town will be giving $10,000 each to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund and the Sister Carmen Community Center , which Town Manager Rick Holman said is comparable to Summit County’s Family and Intercultural Resource Center.

Mayor Eric Mamula said it would be great if the town could look into creating a plan on how it can best help when situations like these arise in neighboring communities, potentially including a designated fund.

“Honestly, this stuff is not going away,” Mamula said at the meeting. “This will not be the last fire on the Front Range or anywhere that we want to do something generous about.”