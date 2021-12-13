Town of Frisco looking to partner with property owners for Housing Locals program

The town of Frisco is still looking to partner with property managers for its Frisco Housing Locals pilot program.

In November, the town launched the program with the goal of incentivizing short-term rental owners to convert their properties into long-term rentals, similar to a new program in Breckenridge and Summit County. The town signs a master lease and handles screening tenants, collecting rent and security deposits and handles general maintenance and general property management.

According to previous Summit Daily reporting, the program has a goal of housing about 24 government employees before it’s available to the rest of the community.

The town is partnering with Omni Real Estate to run the program. For more information and to apply, visit OmniResorts.com/rental.