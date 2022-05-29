Town of Silverthorne distributes 2022 business grants

Silverthorne Town Council approved a round of business improvement grants to go toward local businesses’ site improvements and businesses proposing capital investments that would bring new jobs or other economic development benefits to the community. In total, the council approved $28,500 to be distributed through the grant program.

Colorado Marketplace & Bakery, Keep it Local Exchange and Eclectic Bar and Grill received the site enhancement grants. Gaian Opus and Colorado Marketplace & Bakery both received economic development grants.