Town-sponsored contest seeks most creative uses of reusable Breckenridge bags

On a mission to cut down on single-use plastic bags, the town of Breckenridge is looking for the most creative uses and places people have taken their 2018 reusable Breck bags.

Many people like the bags for carrying their groceries, especially with the town imposing a 10-cent tax on every plastic bag that leaves local stores, but town officials believe there are "a ton" of other creative places to take and use these bags, according to a contest announcement.

"We've seen them anywhere from camping trips to airports several states away," the announcement reads, adding that the grand prize will be a set of custom-made skis from local ski company Rocky Mountain Underground with the bag graphics on the skis.

Two runners-up will also receive prizes, and the town will be sharing all of its favorite shots on Breckenridge's social media channels.

The town's not looking for professional photographs, but instead for just how creative one might get with the bag.

The contest runs through Sept. 1, and winners will be announced on Sept. 15.

Some of the rules include keeping all submissions clean, as any of them could be viewed by children.

People also should not put themselves, wildlife or anyone else in harm's way to get these pictures.

Additionally, the town will not select photos that fail to follow leave-no-trace principles or that promote dangerous behavior.

Breckenridge will not mail out bags to anyone participating in this contest, but people can pick them up at the Welcome Center, Recreation Center and other stores across Breckenridge.

Contest entries are limited to one photo per social media account, and all entries must be accompanied by the appropriate hashtag — #mybreckbag18 — or they will not be considered.

For more about the contest, go to Facebook.com/TownBreckCO.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTownBreckCO%2Fposts%2F1963151627071118&width=500" width="500" height="743" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>