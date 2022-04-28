Trash-the-Trash cleanup event to be held Saturday

The Blue River is pictured on June 1 in Silverthorne.

Jason Connolly/Summit Daily News archives

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will host its Trash-the-Trash Blue River Cleanup event on Saturday, which invites volunteers to help clear trash from the Blue River.

From 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., volunteers will be assigned a portion on the river between the dam and the parking lot for the Silverthorne Fire Department to remove trash along the area.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to wear shoes with heavy soles and good traction, heavy gloves, a water bottle and clothing appropriate for the weather. Organizers are also asking that volunteers not bring young children or dogs as a safety measure.

If it snows on Saturday, the event will be canceled.

There is no sign up necessary for the event, but volunteers do need a signed waiver before participating.

Volunteers can submit an online waiver at TFAForms.com/235613.