True Value in Silverthorne to close
Sanders True Value in Silverthorne is closing and liquidating its inventory.
Ritch Sanders, who owns the land and building, said it’s been six weeks since the decision has been made to close the location. Sanders couldn’t say when the location would officially close but said it would shut its doors before the end of the year.
According to a Facebook post, the property has already sold. As of now, True Value’s hours remain the same.
Sanders said the business and property has been in his family for nearly 30 years. He would not disclose why he decided to sell the property.
