True Value set to close by end of July
It’s official: Sanders True Value will be closed later this month.
Owner Ritch Sanders confirmed that the store located in Silverthorne will be closing July 30. The store is already in the process of liquidating its inventory and will continue to do so through the end of the month before closing its doors.
According to a Facebook post, the property has already sold. As of now, True Value’s hours are still the same.
Sanders said the business and property has been in his family for nearly 30 years. He would not disclose why he decided to sell the property.
