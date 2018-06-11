Tuesday’s Summit County commissoners’ hearing for rock-crushing operation postponed

A hearing for a private company seeking to start a rock-crushing operation on 89 acres, known as the Mascot Placer, up Tiger Road in unincorporated Summit County has been delayed, according to the Summit County Commissioners' agenda.

The hearing was originally set for Tuesday, but the company, Peak Materials, has requested a continuance until July 10.

On April 26, the Upper Blue Planning Commission denied Peak Materials' application to add a milling and rock-crushing operation to allow for the continued removal and sale of dredge materials, as well as continuing to facilitate the Swan River Restoration effort. The company has appealed the planning commission's decision to the Summit County Board of County Commissioners.

At issue are a large number of trucks going up and down the road that runs through residential neighborhoods and cuts through part of Breckenridge. However, rock-hauling operations have been ongoing at the Mascot Placer for decades, and the town- and county-owned Williams Placer just downstream already has a rock-crushing operation as they work to restore natural habitat along the Swan River and its tributaries.