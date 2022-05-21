Two real estate agents join Slifer, Smith & Frampton while some of its other brokers band together to form new team

Jon Walsh and Ashley Kolibas have joined Slifer, Smith & Frampton while three of its other agents — Eddie Bowers, Reilly DeSantis and Amy Carlson — have decided to form a new team.

Walsh and Kolibas both have experience in the real estate industry before joining Slifer, Smith & Frampton’s team of agents. In fact, Walsh has worked in the firm’s Breckenridge office since 2019 as an office marketing coordinator before transitioning to a broker, says a release from the organization.

Kolibas began working at the firm three years ago and has worked her way up from the front desk to a licensed assistant and now to full-fledged broker at the Keystone office.

A few of Slifer, Smith & Frampton’s other brokers are shaking things up to form the Summit County Home Team. This means that Eddie Bowers, Reilly DeSantis and Amy Carlson will all be selling together, working with buyers together and therefore splitting their revenue together. Bowers works out of the Frisco office, DeSantis is based in Breckenridge and Carlson floats back and forth between the two locations.

For more information about the firm, visit SummitCountyRealEstate.com .