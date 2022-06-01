Two Silverthorne police officers receive award for saving a life

A Silverthorne police vehicle is parked outside Town Hall on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Two officers from the Silverthorne Police Department received awards on last Wednesday, May 25, for saving a life in April.

Sawyer D'Argonne/Summit Daily archive

Two Silverthorne police officers received Meritorious Service Awards last week for saving a life during a call.

Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist presented the awards to Officer Jacob Arneson and Officer Justin Tarpley at this past Wednesday’s Town Council meeting. The criteria to receive the award requires the saving of a life for an act which involves uncommon risk to an employee and the performance of their duties.

In April, the officers were responding to a medical emergency call for a man who was breathing but not responsive. When they arrived, the man was not breathing and did not have a pulse. The officers administered Narcan and performed CPR on him, and through those efforts, the man was conscious and speaking by the time medics arrived.