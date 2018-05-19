U.S. Forest Service announces White River National Forest campgrounds openings

The U.S. Forest Service has announced that many campgrounds in the White River National Forest are open for the season as of May 18. However, some open later in the season depending on weather and conditions. For a complete list of campgrounds in the forest, opening and closing dates, and reservation fees, visit the Forest Service website at bit.ly/WRNF2018Camping.

With the opening of campgrounds and the arrival of spring, there is the potential for visitors to cross paths with other visitors, wildlife and Forest Service personnel. The Forest Service would like to remind visitors to be responsible when visiting the forest by demonstrating camping etiquette, adhering to Forest regulations, being bear aware and practicing Leave No Trace principles. Campers are asked to observe general camping etiquette including following all posted rules in campgrounds, respecting quiet hours and leaving campsites clean for the next visitor.

Additionally, within the next few weeks, seasonal trail and wilderness crews will again be out and active in the forest clearing trails and beginning to work on summer projects. Visitors can expect to encounter crews working around the forest and near recreation spots. If you come across a downed tree or other issues on a trail, campground or overlook, report it to your local Ranger Station.

The Forest Service also reminds visitors that White River National Forest is bear country, and mandatory food storage order is in effect for all visitors to decrease the likelihood of bear-human conflicts. All food must be stored in a bear-resistant manner by using a food locker in campgrounds, approved containers or inside a vehicle in a sealed container. All food and attractants must be stored where bears can't access them at night and during the daytime when unattended. The Forest Service adheres to the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee standards for bear-resistant containers, trash receptacles and coolers. If a bear gets accustomed to finding or receiving food in a campground or recreation area, it may become a danger to humans and be euthanized.

For more information about camping and recreation in the White River National Forest, call the Glenwood Springs Supervisor's Office at 970-945-2521 or contact your local Forest Service District office.