U.S. Forest Service approves two major projects at Copper Mountain Resort

Ski industry

Forest Service approves Copper upgrades

The Forest Service has decided to allow upgrades to lifts at Copper Mountain Resort to go forward. Copper will upgrade the American Eagle and American Flyer chairlifts as well as improve the existing Tucker Lift.

In a press release, the Forest Service said that the replacement of the American Eagle and American Flyer lifts will address aging infrastructure and provide additional lift capacity out of the base area, while the authorization of the Tucker Lift improvements project will improve access to underutilized terrain and provide sufficient safety and restroom facilities in remote locations on the mountain.

"The decision to authorize both of these projects means Copper Mountain Resort will be able to continue to provide a world-class and safe recreation experience to the many people who visit the mountain each year," said Bill Jackson, Dillon District ranger.

Construction of the American Eagle and American Flyer chairlifts will be completed during the summer while construction of the Tucker Lift is anticipated over the next several years. Both projects are located within Cooper Mountain Resort's existing operational boundary and special use permit area.

For more information call the Dillon Ranger District Office at 970-468-5400.

—Summit Daily staff