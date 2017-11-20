U.S. Forest Service hiring seasonal workers in the Rocky Mountaings

The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is looking for a few good hands — more than 900 of them, in fact.

The agency is looking to fill seasonal positions for 2018 throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Temporary jobs are available in a variety of occupations including fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.

Job-seekers can apply for wildland fire and other early-season temporary jobs through USAJOBS from Dec. 15-21. Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering and other jobs will be open for applications from Jan. 26 to Feb. 21, 2018.

Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS during the applicable time frames at http://www.usajobs.gov. Temporary and permanent job opportunities can also be found online at: https://fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach.