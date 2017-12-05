U.S. Forest Service hosting virtual job fairs for seaosnal positions
December 5, 2017
The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service will be hosting two virtual job fairs by phone for job seekers interested in working for the U.S. Forest Service next summer. Over 900 temporary positions are available for the 2018 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
During the one-hour, toll-free calls, recruiters will introduce job seekers to the U.S. Forest Service, provide information about available jobs, give an overview of the application process and answer questions.
The first call-in opportunity will be on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 2-3 p.m. The second will run from 2-3 p.m. on the following Tuesday, Dec. 12. To join, callers can dial 1-888-844-9904 at the specified times and then dial access code 7662084#.
Temporary positions are available in a variety of occupations including fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support. Temporary job opportunities are available online.
