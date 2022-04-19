US Forest Service seeks public comment on planned prescribed fire in Keystone

The pistol range is pictured at the Summit County Shooting Range in Keystone. Forestry officials are seeking public comment about a prescribed burn above the shooting range.

Photo by Deepan Dutta/Summit Daily archives

White River National Forest officials are seeking public comment regarding its proposal for a prescribed fire at the Summit County Public Shooting Range in Keystone.

The fire will cover 44 acres in an effort to help mitigate wildfires near the shooting range site. Forest officials say a wildfire starting from the shooting range could burn onto National Forest System lands across Tenderfoot Mountain and threaten homes and infrastructure in Dillon and Keystone.

The prescribed fire would have a detailed fire plan, ​​describing the specific weather and vegetation conditions that need to be met, the resources available and contingency plans. For this burn, firefighters would build containment lines around the perimeter and then ignite the burn in small sections. Prescribed fires typically burn at low to moderate intensity, and the area would be monitored.

The Dillon Ranger District is hosting a field trip to the site at the Summit County Public Shooting Range, 639 County Road 66 in Keystone. The intent of the meeting is for the public to see the area and learn more about the proposal.

To attend, interested residents can meet at the Dillon Ranger Station at 680 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne on May 10 at 4 p.m.