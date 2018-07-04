Updates on wildfires raging across Colorado

Wildfires continue to rage across the state, with two active fires now among the 10 largest in state history.

The Spring Fire in southern Colorado has grown to an astonishing 94,000 acres, which makes it the third largest in state history. Over 100 houses have been destroyed and over 2,000 residents have been evacuated from the area east of Fort Garland. That fire is only 5 percent contained.

The 416 Fire near Durango has been burning for over a month and has consumed over 53,000 acres, which makes it the sixth largest fire in state history. No evacuations have been ordered as the fire has not threatened developed communities. That fire is now 45 percent contained.

The Weston Pass Fire near Fairplay has grown to over 10,000 acres and is only 15 percent contained. Several homes were evacuated and U.S. Highway 285 and County Road 22 remain closed, but the fire is not currently an immediate threat to people, homes or other structures.

The Sugarloaf fire in Grand County, just a few miles northeast of Summit, "hasn't done much of anything" according to Summit Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Berino. That fire has grown to over 1,200 acres and no containment has been established as the fire is not currently threatening lives or structures. Type I helicopters have been called in to drop water on certain sections of the fire to keep it from spreading further.

Summit County has sent resources to help deal with the Lake Christine Fire, near Basalt, along with an engine sent to help with the Spring Fire. However, Berino assured Summit residents that there are enough resources in the county to defend itself while helping others.