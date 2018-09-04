Uprooted to play First Friday in Silverthorne
September 4, 2018
A night of music and community, Silverthorne's First Friday arts celebration for September will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Rainbow Park.
People are invited to bring blankets and chairs for a picnic-style event as they enjoy lawn games, free ice cream sandwiches and live music from the band Uprooted, featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root.
Silverthorne's First Friday are free events, but there will also be food and libations from some of Silverthorne's top restaurants.
Silverthorne's First Fridays have focused on everything from arts and food to music and fun. The monthly events are designed as an extension of the town's strategic vision to become a cultural hub for the county, according to the town.
For more about September's First Friday, go to Silverthorne.org.
