US Forest Service hiring for temp positions for 2022 summer season

If you’ve ever been interested in working for the U.S. Forest Service, now is your chance.

The organization’s application period begins Friday, Nov. 5, and runs through Nov. 12, when applicants can vie for one of 900 positions across the region.

Summer seasonal positions are open in the customer service, recreation, wilderness, trails, wildland firefighting, equipment operator, forestry and biology departments. Positions typically begin in April or May and wrap up in September, according to the organization’s news release.

In addition to hiring for its Silverthorne location, the Forest Service is also hiring for its other Rocky Mountain locations including Aspen, Carbondale, Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Meeker, Minturn and Rifle.

To learn more about the positions, visit FS.USDA.gov/whiteriver or call 970-404-3163. Those interested only in the Rocky Mountain region should visit FS.USDA.gov/detail/r2/jobs . Applicants should apply by visiting USAJobs.gov .

Internships are also available through the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps and can be applied for by visiting RockyMountainYouthCorps.org/internships .