US Forest Service plans for reconstruction of Hattie’s Trail
White River National Forest managers are seeking public comment on a proposal to reconstruct Hattie’s Trail.
The trail, southwest of Frisco, is a connector between the Peaks Trail and Chauncey’s Trail, which are near Mount Royal. Currently, the existing trail has “significant erosion and damage,” according to a news release from the Dillon Ranger District, and the new trail would replace the existing trail with a more sustainable one.
Hattie’s Trail is 1,000 feet long and improvements would extend it to 2,500 feet. The new trail design aims to minimize effects on wildlife and other natural resources and to contribute to the stability of the tread and the underlying soil.
The trail would still be open to mountain bikers, hikers and equestrians.
Comments can be submitted at Bit.ly/HattiesTrail and must be received by April 29.
