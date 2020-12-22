US Highway 6 closed over Loveland Pass
Update: As of 10:40 p.m. the CDOT website still listed the road as being closed, with no estimated time for reopening.
Amid a snow squall alert, the Colorado Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass in both directions between mile markers 222 and 228.7.
There is currently no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will be allowed to use the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels at the top of the hour as traffic allows.
