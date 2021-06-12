Utility work along Park and Watson avenues to cause delays in Breckenridge
Drivers should expect delays during utility work along Park Avenue and Watson Avenue near the Breckenridge Station from Monday, June 14, to July 1.
The area will remain accessible to vehicles throughout the work, but motorists should expect minor delays and changes to turn lane operations during the project, particularly along Watson Avenue near Breckenridge Station.
