Utility work to cause traffic disruptions in Breckenridge

The town of Breckenridge is working on a couple of utility projects that will be impacting road access.

Utility work on the Ridge Street Alley between Adams and Jefferson avenues will be going on through Friday, Sept. 24. A section of the alley will be blocked near Adams Avenue, but it will be accessible from Jefferson Avenue.

Village Road near South Park Avenue in Breckenridge will also see utility work that will run through Oct. 31, weather permitting. Village Road will have one lane closed, with traffic control and flaggers directing traffic both ways during business hours.

The town is advising folks to use an alternate route to Village Road via Four O’Clock Road to Kings Crown Road to minimize traffic delays.