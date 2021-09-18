Vaccine booster shots available in Summit County for immunocompromised individuals

St. Anthony Summit Hospital receives 180 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16, 2020. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for additional doses in immunocompromise individuals.

St. Anthony Summit Hospital/Courtesy photo

In mid-August, the Food and Drug Administration approved an additional dose of the vaccine for certain immunocompromised individuals, and those that qualify can now get those shots in Summit County.

Those that qualify, per a news release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise. These are the only people eligible to get a third dose currently, and they can do so once 28 days have passed from getting their second Pfizer or Moderna shot. A booster dose from the Johnson & Johnson dose is not yet available.

According to the CDC, the following people that currently qualify for an additional dose include:

Individuals that have received active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Individuals that have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Individuals that have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Individuals that have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Individuals that have advanced or untreated HIV infection

Individuals in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Currently, Summit County has clinics set up every Tuesday and Thursday through September. Public Health Nurse Manager Lauren Gilbert said individuals can visit any of these clinics where they’ll be asked questions about their health. Gilbert said there is currently no proof needed to vouch for these health conditions. Instead, the team is relying on the honor system.

Individuals can visit any of these clinics and do not need to make an appointment prior. For more information on additional doses, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine.