Vail Health earns recognition for work in providing care for patients with lymphatic disease
Vail Health recently earned recognition for its work providing high-level, collaborative and innovative care to patients suffering with lymphatic disease, according to a release from the organization.
The organization was awarded the Lymphatic Education & Research Network’s Referral Network of Excellence designation for the collaborative work between Shaw Cancer Center and Howard Head Sports Medicine.
This designation is based on whether or not an organization can demonstrate “proficiency in diagnosis, imaging, conservative management, assessment tools, interventional therapies … surgery … genetics, consultation, research, accountability, collegiality, administration and community involvement.”
Vail Health has four certified lymphedema therapists within its Howard Head Sports Medicine clinic. The therapists provide care at its Frisco, Edwards and Eagle clinic locations.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.