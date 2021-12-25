Vail Health earns recognition for work in providing care for patients with lymphatic disease

Vail Health recently earned recognition for its work providing high-level, collaborative and innovative care to patients suffering with lymphatic disease, according to a release from the organization.

The organization was awarded the Lymphatic Education & Research Network’s Referral Network of Excellence designation for the collaborative work between Shaw Cancer Center and Howard Head Sports Medicine .

This designation is based on whether or not an organization can demonstrate “proficiency in diagnosis, imaging, conservative management, assessment tools, interventional therapies … surgery … genetics, consultation, research, accountability, collegiality, administration and community involvement.”

Vail Health has four certified lymphedema therapists within its Howard Head Sports Medicine clinic. The therapists provide care at its Frisco, Edwards and Eagle clinic locations.