Vail Health opens online scheduling for COVID-19 testing
Vail Health is now offering an online scheduling option for its COVID-19 testing in Summit County.
People who want to be tested at the Vail Health site in Breckenridge can now go to VailHealth.org/covidscheduling to make an appointment. The testing site is no longer accepting appointments via email — the method it was using before using the online scheduling system.
The testing site open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays at 103 S. Harris St. and is open to anyone, regardless of symptoms or exposure.
