Vail Health’s medical center in Dillon to open Tuesday
Vail Health’s 85,000-square-foot medical center in Dillon is officially open to the public starting Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The center is a new, state-of-the-art facility that will staff around 80 people and bring services such as urgent care, occupational health, physical health, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, family medicine and pediatrics, cardiovascular care, pulmonology as well as a breast imaging clinic.
Services will be provided by partners such as Shaw Cancer Center, The Steadman Clinic, Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery, Colorado Mountain Medical and Howard Head Sports Medicine.
The center is located at 365 Dillon Ridge Road along U.S. Highway 6 adjacent to the City Market shopping center in Dillon.
