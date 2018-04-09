Vail race training expansion plan set for final public Forest Service hearing
April 9, 2018
Golden Peak Proposal
The Golden Peak proposal includes:
• One surface lift (T-bar or similar design)
• Approximately 42 acres of new ski trails for women’s downhill and men’s super G courses, a moguls course and skier cross course
• Various maintenance and storage facilities
• Infrastructure to support snowmaking
• An access road for construction
• Staging areas and logging decks for construction materials and timber and vegetation removal
• Surface smoothing/grading for new ski trails and drainage management.
• The projects are part of Vail Resorts existing permit area, and would be consistent with the ski company’s 2007 master development plan update, the Forest Service said in a statement.
Source: United States Forest Service
MINTURN — A plan to add 42 acres of race training area to Golden Peak could also add to the number of local Olympians, supporters say.
The U.S. Forest Service will accept online and mailed comments on the plan through May 25.
"The Golden Peak Improvements Project is consistent with the Vail Mountain Master Development Plan and would occur within the resort's existing Special Use Permit area," Marcia Gilles, deputy district ranger said.
Long history of support
Vail has been hosting international ski race training since 1963, when Dick Hauserman and Bob Beattie brought the U.S. Ski Team and national teams to town.
The proposal for Golden Peak was introduced a year ago, and Forest Service officials say much of the comments they have received has been positive. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is a big supporter.
Recommended Stories For You
"The expansion of the training and competition arena on Golden Peak would provide a tremendous benefit to local athletes and their families," said Ski & Snowboard Club Vail executive director Kirk Dwyer. "The number of athletes at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has grown dramatically over the years, and there is an acute need for additional training space. By accessing the higher elevations, as proposed by the expansion project, local athletes would be able to train on snow earlier in the fall and later into the spring. This benefit would allow families to forgo costly camp fees and travel expenses associated with early and late-season training, and it would provide young student-athletes more time in the classroom."
There's also a local economic benefit, Dwyer said. Snowmaking on Golden Peak was upgraded a decade ago, and that has attracted hundreds of international athletes and team personnel to train in Vail every autumn.
"With this expanded terrain, Vail Mountain would be able to host even more visiting teams on both ends of the winter season, which are typically slow business periods in the Vail Valley," Dwyer said.
Not all that glitters is Golden Peak
The Vail Homeowners Association — which declined an interview request for this story — has previously expressed reservations about the plan.
"If approved, then it will convert Golden Peak into an international level ski venue with year-long racing and training that, if not managed correctly, and if appropriate mitigation procedures are not adopted as a condition of approval, then it could have effects beyond the immediate project area," the association wrote in a Vail Daily opinion piece. The association called the 42 acres that would be cleared "pristine" and added it would clear 80 percent of the forest on Golden Peak.
"This is the first time that such conditions will be faced on Vail Mountain," the association said.
The VHA said additional snowmaking could saturate the soil, and asked for "a well thought-out mitigation plan, covering the entire length of the new facility."
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
Golden Peak Proposal
The Golden Peak proposal includes:
• One surface lift (T-bar or similar design)
• Approximately 42 acres of new ski trails for women’s downhill and men’s super G courses, a moguls course and skier cross course
• Various maintenance and storage facilities
• Infrastructure to support snowmaking
• An access road for construction
• Staging areas and logging decks for construction materials and timber and vegetation removal
• Surface smoothing/grading for new ski trails and drainage management.
• The projects are part of Vail Resorts existing permit area, and would be consistent with the ski company’s 2007 master development plan update, the Forest Service said in a statement.
Source: United States Forest Service
Trending In: Local
- Breckenridge SWAT standoff resolved peacefully, no charges filed
- Hey, Spike makes a Copper Mountain connection with two men who left lasting impact
- Top 5 stories on the web, week of April 2
- Mountain mentor of the month named for March 2018
- Summit County’s SWAT leader to be first transgender woman sent to prestigious FBI National Academy
Trending Sitewide
- Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Georgia Pass
- Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Maroon Bowl outside of Aspen
- Backcountry skier and Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteer who died in Maroon Bowl avalanche ID’d
- Summit County Sheriff’s Office responding to armed suicidal man at Wildflower condos, area now secure
- Breckenridge SWAT standoff resolved peacefully, no charges filed