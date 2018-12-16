Vail Resorts CEO gives $620K to support mental health programs in just Summit County
December 16, 2018
Vail Resorts chief executive officer Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, have given more than $2 million to support emotional wellness programs in nearly every mountain resort community in which Vail Resorts operates, including Summit County.
According to the company, the 30 grants issued by the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and will benefit thousands of people seeking mental and behavioral health support across North America.
The company owns both Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort in Summit, and four local agencies that will benefit from the grants are:
• Building Hope received $250,000 for a campaign to reduce stigma, therapy scholarships and professional development for service providers;
• Summit Community Care Clinic received $170,000 to increase access to services at school-based clinics;
• Family & Intercultural Resource Center received $100,000 to boost a peer-support network;
Recommended Stories For You
• MindSprings Health received $100,000 for Mental Health First Aid training.
Trending In: Local
- Summit County comes together and sings Christmas carols for cancer-stricken SHS student Taylor Ash
- Colorado Mountain College purchases Breckenridge apartment buildings, certifies mill levy
- Summit County commissioners approve $126 million budget for 2019
- Vail Resorts CEO gives $620K to support mental health programs in just Summit County
- SHS kids score big at regional jazz competition
Trending Sitewide
- Mountain Wheels: Colorado drivers – I have some questions for you
- Two arrested for participation in poaching operation
- Summit County comes together and sings Christmas carols for cancer-stricken SHS student Taylor Ash
- Denver loses U.S. bid for 2030 Olympics to Salt Lake City
- Colorado Mountain College purchases Breckenridge apartment buildings, certifies mill levy
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.