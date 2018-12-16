Vail Resorts CEO gives $620K to support mental health programs in just Summit County

Vail Resorts chief executive officer Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, have given more than $2 million to support emotional wellness programs in nearly every mountain resort community in which Vail Resorts operates, including Summit County.

According to the company, the 30 grants issued by the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and will benefit thousands of people seeking mental and behavioral health support across North America.

The company owns both Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort in Summit, and four local agencies that will benefit from the grants are:

• Building Hope received $250,000 for a campaign to reduce stigma, therapy scholarships and professional development for service providers;

• Summit Community Care Clinic received $170,000 to increase access to services at school-based clinics;

• Family & Intercultural Resource Center received $100,000 to boost a peer-support network;

• MindSprings Health received $100,000 for Mental Health First Aid training.