Vail Resorts enlists sustainability consultants

Vail Resorts announced Wednesday that it had enlisted a Boulder environmental consultancy to help identify renewable energy projects that the company may fund as part of its sustainability commitment, "Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint."

Renewable Choice Energy, a Schneider Electric company, will help Vail Resorts achieve its goals of reaching zero net emissions by 2030, zero landfill waste by 2030 and zero net operating impact to forests and habitat, the ski resort company said in a news release.

"This is an exciting step towards our net zero emissions goal," Rob Katz, Vail Resorts chairman and chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement. "Bringing more renewable energy to the market and onto the grid is a great opportunity, and one that highlights our passion for environmental stewardship."

In addition to Vail Resorts' plan to bring new renewable energy online, the Broomfield-based company has also committed to capital improvement projects at several of its resorts designed to reduce energy use, according to the release.

"We are thrilled to be working with Vail Resorts," said Hans Royal, associate vice president for cleantech and RCE sustainability specialist, in a statement. "The company's zero net emissions commitment and 100 percent renewable energy goal illustrates true sustainability leadership, and will be an inspiration to many in the outdoor recreation industry and business community at large."