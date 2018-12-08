Vail Resorts making big investments, improvements for 19/20 season

Vail Resorts announced Friday a commitment of $175 to $180 million in capital investments to reimagine guest experiences at several of its resorts for the 2019-20 season.

With its increased investment in snowmaking services, Vail intends Keystone to once again be in the running for earliest resort to open for the ski season in the U.S. starting next year. Vail said that, pending approval from the U.S. Forest Service, Keystone will start using an enhanced snowmaking system during optimal weather conditions to allow the resort to open by mid-October, with all three peaks open for skiing or snowboarding by Thanksgiving and snowmaking operations completed by Christmas.

Vail also said they are going to build new slopeside guest service facilities in 22,000 square feet of space steps away from the Colorado and Rocky Mountain SuperChairs. The space will also include a new childrens ski and snowboard school, daycare, ticket and pass office, and a new ski and snowboard rental concept.