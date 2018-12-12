Vail Resorts to announce recipients of $2.3 million in community grant awards
December 12, 2018
Vail Resorts and its Epic Promise Foundation will announce recipients of its First Tracks Grant awards at a "Do Good, Be Green" reception on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Keystone Resort. This year, EpicPromise will give more than 49 organizations $2.3 million in cash contributions and in-kind support. "Vail Resorts EpicPromise recognizes that there are unique challenges that come along with living in a mountain community," The EpicPromise foundation said in a media statement. "The annual community grants are based on community priorities as identified by local resort leadership, community leaders, and nonprofit organizations, and are meant to provide support in a way that is impactful and timely."
