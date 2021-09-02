Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery acquires health organizations in Gunnison and Grand counties
Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery just grew a few sizes: The company recently acquired Alpine Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, a Grand County-based organization that has locations in Gunnison, Crested Butte and Telluride. Vail-Summit is also now the majority owner of Gunnison-based Alpine Surgery Center.
According to a news release, the deal was sealed Wednesday, Sept 1. Under the new transition, Alpine Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is adopting its new name as VSON Alpine, while Alpine Surgery Center is staying as-is.
Both Alpine Orthopaedics and Alpine Surgery Center were started by Dr. Gloria Beim, who is staying with the new company, as are her physician assistants, Amy Sandusky and Julia Stock, and new provider, Dr. Adam Lindsay.
