Vertix Builders completes X-ray replacement project for Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Frisco

Denver-based Vertix Builders recently completed an X-ray replacement project for Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Frisco.

Vertix Builders/Courtesy photo

Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery got an upgrade.

The company recently enlisted the help of Vertix Builders, a Denver-based construction company, to complete an X-ray replacement project. The result is a specialized X-ray upgrade that includes updated lead shielding and finishes to accommodate new, state-of-the-art equipment, according to a news release.

In addition to completing projects for various medical organizations, Vertix Builders has also worked with organizations like the Denver Zoo, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the Historic Western Hotel in Ouray.